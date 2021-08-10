Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure outside hotel

Aug. 10—An Anderson man was arrested Sunday in connection to an incident outside of a hotel on Richland Avenue in Aiken.

Harry O. Dukes, 39, is charged with indecent exposure and entry on another's land for various purposes without permission.

When officers arrived at the hotel, the manager stated a male was sitting on the steps exposing himself, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The suspect told police "he was on the stairs eating food," but never exposed himself, according to the report.

After the suspect was run through dispatch, he was confirmed to be on trespass notice for the hotel and had an arrest warrant out of Barnwell County.