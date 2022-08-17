Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure

Aug. 17—An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure.

Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway.

The suspect was naked at some fuel pumps and had his private areas exposed to the public, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

After the incident, the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment because he had scratches and injuries to his forehead, the report said.

When the suspect arrived for treatment, police were told it was his third time in one week being seen for the same injuries; the was diagnosed with methamphetamine induced psychosis, according to the report.

He was discharged and transported to the Aiken County detention center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.