Aiken County man charged with possession of child pornography

Aug. 5—An Aiken County man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Craig Joseph Newell, 25, of Windsor, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office regarding a child pornography investigation.

The information was collected by the South Carolina's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child exploitation involving a computer.

Five warrants were served by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The pornographic files of victims ages 3 to 12 were found on the suspect's desktop computer inside his residence, according to warrants obtained from the Sheriff's Office.