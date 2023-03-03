Aiken County man charged with stealing more than $10K worth of vehicles, tools, ammunition

An Aiken County man has been charged with burglary and grand larceny after he stole more than $10,000 worth of tools and utility trailers, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

John Adam Stichert, 43, of Wagoner, stole a dump truck, tools, firearms and ammunition from a residence in Allendale County, according to an arrest warrant.

The burglary took place in March 2022 over several days and nights and the value of items stolen has surpassed $10,000. A total value has yet to be determined.

Stichert is being held at the Allendale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.