Aiken County man facing arson charge after house fire

Oct. 20—An Aiken County man was arrested and charged with arson stemming from a house fire in Aiken County.

Jimmy Donricko Barrett, 47, of Aiken was arrested and charged Oct. 11 with arson second degree, according to jail records.

The incident took place at a residence around 2 p.m. Oct. 11 on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road.

Police responded to the scene of a possible house fire, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch advised that a complainant called and said the suspect sent a picture of the kitchen on fire and the suspect was hurt, the report said.

The residence was fully engulfed in flames once police arrived on the scene, and it was unsafe for law enforcement to check to see if anyone was inside the residence, the report said.

Fire officials arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, the report said.

Fire officials were unable to locate any deceased persons, and it was unknown if anyone else lived at the residence, the report said.

Police attempted to contact the complainant, but the person refused to give information to law enforcement, the report said.

The complainant advised police they had been friends with the suspect since February 2021, the report said.

Barrett was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday afternoon and had no bond.