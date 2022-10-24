Aiken County man gets 25 years for sexual assault of minor

Oct. 24—An Aiken County man charged in a sexual assault case involving a minor will spend 25 years in a state prison.

Pedro Cervantes Rodriguez, 75, of North Augusta, was sentenced Oct. 18 to serve 25 years from a sexual assault case involving a North Augusta minor, according to Aiken County Second Judicial Circuit records.

The trial for Cervantes Rodriguez began Oct. 17 and ended with a guilty verdict, according to Ashley Hammack, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Cervantes Rodriguez was arrested and charged on March 13, 2018, with one count of third degree sexual conduct with a minor to commit/attempt a lewd act for a victim under 16 years old and over 14 years old and first degree criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt for a victim under 11 years old, the office said.

The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred from the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018, the office said.

Cervantes Rodriguez will serve his sentence with the South Carolina Department of Corrections and will have to register as a sex offender, court records said.