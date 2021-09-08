Aiken County man who operated drug conspiracy from prison sentenced to 32 years

Sep. 8—An Aiken County man who operated a drug conspiracy from state prison was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Eddie Brockington, 31, of Aiken County, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Brockington to 32 years of incarceration, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Brockington will begin serving his federal sentence while also serving a state sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections for trafficking methamphetamine.

"Evidence presented in court established that the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of co-defendants Eddie Brockington, a Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, and Kenneth Evans, a South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate," according to a release from U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Brockington and Evans.

Investigators said Brockington used contraband cellphones, Facebook Messenger and other social media posting to have his co-defendants purchase, transport, and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin.

"Brockington was responsible for distributing more than 223 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3.5 kilograms of heroin throughout South Carolina while incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections," according to the release. "The drugs were primarily sourced from Atlanta and were transported into South Carolina by various members of his organization and then sold to customers."

Brockington is the 11th defendant in the federal case to be sentenced to federal prison. Two additional defendants' charges are still pending, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Aiken County Sheriff's Department, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.