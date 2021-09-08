Aiken County man who operated drug conspiracy from prison sentenced to 32 years

Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·2 min read

Sep. 8—An Aiken County man who operated a drug conspiracy from state prison was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Eddie Brockington, 31, of Aiken County, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Brockington to 32 years of incarceration, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Brockington will begin serving his federal sentence while also serving a state sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections for trafficking methamphetamine.

"Evidence presented in court established that the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of co-defendants Eddie Brockington, a Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, and Kenneth Evans, a South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate," according to a release from U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin for Brockington and Evans.

Investigators said Brockington used contraband cellphones, Facebook Messenger and other social media posting to have his co-defendants purchase, transport, and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and/or heroin.

"Brockington was responsible for distributing more than 223 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3.5 kilograms of heroin throughout South Carolina while incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections," according to the release. "The drugs were primarily sourced from Atlanta and were transported into South Carolina by various members of his organization and then sold to customers."

Brockington is the 11th defendant in the federal case to be sentenced to federal prison. Two additional defendants' charges are still pending, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Aiken County Sheriff's Department, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspects nabbed in chase after 10 million euro jewel heist at Bulgari in Paris

    PARIS (Reuters) -Police in Paris caught three suspected armed robbers after opening fire on their car as they made their getaway from a 10 million euro ($12 million) jewellery heist at a Bulgari store in the French capital on Tuesday. Three individuals, wearing sharp suits and armed with guns, robbed the recently revamped boutique on the Place Vendome in central Paris where the Ritz hotel is located, shortly before midday, police said. Bulgari, which is owned by Bernard Arnault's LVMH, said no one was hurt during the heist.

  • White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

    The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors to the Air Force Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy - were asked to resign, the White House said. If they did not resign their positions, they were to be terminated at 6 p.m.

  • Deputy mayor found with weapons stash and fake FBI badges, police say

    Early morning raid came after a tip to Homeland Security

  • Amazon driver discovers ‘unsafe’ home feature while delivering package

    Millions of TikTokers are learning the importance of house number signs, thanks to one Amazon customer’s viral video. This latest video comes courtesy of user Jessica Huseman (@_jesshopehuse). In her clip, the TikToker shared the “unsafe” feature her delivery driver found while dropping off a package at her home. In the video, an Amazon driver approaches Huseman’s door and tells her security camera — in an excited, sing-songy voice — why she needs house number signs outside her home. The driver then goes on to explain why having an unmarked home can be worrisome. “And, it’s unsafe honestly,” she adds. “What if you needed medical assistance and the paramedics didn’t know your town well. Have a great day”. The clip has since drawn almost 4 million views, plus thousands of comments praising the Amazon worker’s warning. “This is proof that you can give advice without being rude about it,” one user wrote

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

    Arthur Bates Jr. said he suffered back, leg and neck injuries after a Tesla hit him, but the car's cameras proved he fabricated the whole story.

  • Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

    Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

  • Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

    Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

  • Larry Elder cuts short Venice homeless encampment tour after hostile reception

    Someone threw what appeared to be an egg at GOP recall candidate Larry Elder during a tour of homeless encampments in Venice.

  • Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby

    An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A South Carolina woman carrying a loaded gun attacked a police detective after refusing to wear a mask at an aquarium

    Police said a detective tried to escort Lisa Bostick, 56, out of the building when she became violent and approached the detective in an "aggressive manner."

  • Cops Charge Zip-Tie Guys Who Ambushed School Principal Over COVID Rules

    Instagram/Kelly WalkerAll three members of an Arizona trio who barged into an elementary school principal’s office with zip ties and threatened to place her under citizen’s arrest for following public health guidelines have instead been arrested themselves, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.“58-year-old Frank Tainatongo was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing yesterday,” Tucson PD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas told The Daily Beast. “He would be the third person cited and relea

  • Trumper Pleads Guilty After His Mom Bragged About His Capitol Riot Antics On Facebook

    Russell James Peterson, who wore a "(F**k) your feelings" sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol building, "sat in Pelosi's chair," his mother posted.

  • Jan. 6 Lawyer Resurfaces Weeks After Mystery Disappearance

    YouTube/Fox NewsJohn Pierce, the MAGA-sympathizing lawyer and anti-vaxxer representing scores of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has finally reemerged in court after mysteriously disappearing from public view for weeks amid a purported bout of COVID.During a virtual hearing for one of his insurrectionist clients on Wednesday, Pierce told Judge Zia Faruqui that he was released from the hospital on Sunday and can “100 percent… no question” move forward with his heavy caseload.“I app

  • ‘Horrified and Ashamed’: NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Gets 3.5 Years in Prison

    AP Photo/Mary AltafferThe former president and co-founder of NXIVM—who has admitted to going to extreme lengths to protect the shadowy self-help group and its deranged sex-cult leader—has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.Nancy Salzman, 66, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to racketeering conspiracy for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of personal growth through sacrifice. Prosecutors asked for a sentence on the “high end” of the recomm

  • Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

    The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case was booked at a Georgia jail on Wednesday and released. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail, county Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to pay a cash bond.

  • Powerful Lawyer’s Legal Woes Mount After South Carolina Family Murder Mystery

    via FacebookA prominent South Carolina attorney whose wife and son were brutally murdered—and who has since been shot in the head, ousted from his firm for alleged theft, and placed in rehab for drug dependency—has been suspended from practicing law, the state’s highest court ruled.In a ruling issued by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, Alex Murdaugh, 53, has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation under Rule 17 (b) of the state’s Appellate Court. The statute stat

  • New clue emerges in search for man accused of killing Missouri teacher, her daughter

    Authorities have released an update in the search for a man charged in the deaths of a Missouri teacher and her 11-year-old daughter.

  • 2 adults, 2 children dead in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake, police say

    4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake, police say

  • Trial opens for Newport News police officer who used Taser on man in his home during arrest, leading to fatal shooting

    A trial began Tuesday for a Newport News police officer charged with using a Taser on a man in his own home — setting off a deadly struggle over the stun gun nearly two years ago. Officer Dwight Pitterson used the device on Henry Kistler “Hank” Berry III in his Oyster Point townhome on Dec. 27, 2019, during an attempted arrest in which another officer shot and killed Berry. Prosecutors opened ...