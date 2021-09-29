Aiken County man wanted in shooting death of 22-year-old

Sep. 29—An Aiken County man is wanted in connection to a July shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

Toby Terrell Fuewell is wanted for involuntary manslaughter and weapon charges reltated to the July 7 shooting death of Jamar Bush.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

Police found the victim "laying on the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to the left side of the face," according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound, Ables said.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting the community's assistance in locating Fuewell.

In 2017, Fuewell was arrested and charged in an armed robbery outside the Lucky 7 store on Hampton Avenue. He is still currently on probation for the crime.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Fuewell plead guilty to strong-arm robbery, a misdemeanor in South Carolina, and the weapons charges were dropped, according to the Aiken County Solicitor's Office.

On Aug. 10, 2018, Judge Keesley sentenced Fuewell to six years of suspended probation under the South Carolina's Youthful Offender Act, according to the detention center.

The YOA provides an option for young people convicted of non-violent crimes in South Carolina to receive probation as opposed to a jail sentence.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fuewell should call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Midlands.

Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

To leave a tip online, visit midlandscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."

For a mobile tip, download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android device.