Aiken County officials are investigating remains found in 'shallow grave'

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found in Windsor, S.C., on Friday.

The remains were found in what the department described as a shallow grave near the 300 block of Wendy Lane. The county coroner's office is investigating the cause of death as well as trying to identify the person.

The department says information is currently limited and additional information will be released as it is available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Body found in shallow grave in Windsor, says Aiken officials