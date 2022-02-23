Aiken County police close investigation into 2021 shooting incidents

Feb. 22—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has closed its investigation into a 2021 fatal shooting after the suspect was shot and killed one week later.

A day after the second shooting, the suspect's brother was killed in a third shooting incident. The three shootings were connected by drugs, guns and dogs.

Shooting death of Joccoui Jackson

On July 14, 2021, Aiken County deputies responded to the 300 block of Aiken Road in reference to a shooting incident.

Deputies met with two victims in the emergency room who stated someone had barged into their house through the front door and they heard gunshots, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

One of the two victims in the house had been shot in the leg but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Spent shell casings were observed on the sidewalk leading to the front door and a Batman mask was found near the side of the house, according to the report. Several holes were located in the rear window of the house.

Police said the two victims shot back at the suspect, killing him near the door, according to a supplementary report.

The front door was unlocked, and a Black male wearing a mask and black clothing was found deceased on the floor with a gun in his hand.

The deceased was identified as Joccoui Daitaun Jackson, 26, of Aiken, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The two suspects in the break-in and shooting were identified as Jackson and Stacey Ikeesh Judge. Jackson was killed during the break-in.

Shooting death of Stacey Judge

On July 21, 2021, Stacey Ikeesh Judge, 28, was shot and killed in his home near New Ellenton.

Just past midnight, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on the 600 block of Moon Shadow Street for reports of shots fired.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that there was deceased male at the home, according to a report from Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.

Story continues

"A New Ellenton police officer found the male on the floor of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound," according to the report.

Judge was pronounced dead at the scene by Aiken County EMS.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office said the death had resulted from "at least one gunshot wound to the body."

Multiple bullet holes were observed in the side of the residence along with several shell casings outside, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On the day of Judge's death, Aiken County investigators had spoken with a woman who said that before his death, Judge had admitted to her that he was the second person at the house on Aiken Road during the break-in.

″[Judge] told her that Jackson woke him and asked for his help stealing a couple of dogs that were in the apartment," according to the report. "She stated that Jackson picked him up and that while there they both got shot and that he ran away and went to the hospital."

She also told police both Judge and Jackson were "hooked on pills and were always talking about robbing people to pay for more pills," according to the report.

No suspects have been identified or charged in Judge's murder.

The investigating into the shooting on Aiken Road was closed following the deaths of Judge and Jackson. Police found the two people in the home during the break-in were acting in self defense, and no charges were filed against them.

Shooting death Stashaun Judge

The day after Stacey Judge's death, his brother, 25-year-old Stashaun Judge, was shot and killed in a shooting in North Augusta.

The incident occurred on July 22, 2021 at the North Augusta Gardens apartment complex on West Hugh Street around 9:30 p.m., according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police received reports of shots being fired and when they arrived, "a large, screaming crowd" directed them to the building where they found Judge lying on the ground unresponsive, according to the report.

Police said Stashaun Judge had a single gunshot wound to the left side of his upper torso and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers "located several spent shell casings on the ground and several bullet holes through the apartment window in the rear," according to the report.

No suspects have been identified or charged in Stashaun Judge's murder.