Aiken County pool business owner charged with breach of trust

Jun. 10—A Warrenville man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with breach of trust.

Travis Taylor, owner of Taylor Custom Pools, was charged and booked into the Aiken County detention center after reportedly neglecting to finish a pool and refusing to contact to the complainant, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The complainant stated that they paid the offender a total of $9,000 to complete the job, which was done incorrectly and was left unfinished, according to the report.

Travis Taylor Pools has an average rating of one star on the Better Business Bureau website. Past customers reported being scammed out of money by the offender.

One of the complaints on the Better Business Bureau website said, "Since starting our pool in January, I have been made aware of 12 families from Augusta to Columbia who were in one stage or another of complete disaster with him."

Another complaint stated, "He told me he couldn't finish my pool and would give me my down payment back of $6,000 dollars. He never gave me my money back and won't return my text messages or phone calls now..."

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office records department confirmed there are additional warrants for Taylor's arrest being processed.