Aiken County pool business owner facing additional criminal charges

Jun. 14—An Aiken County pool business owner, arrested Thursday morning for breach of trust, is now charged with additional offenses.

Travis Taylor, owner of Taylor Custom Pools, is facing additional criminal charges of false pretense/swindle/con, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The offender was originally arrested and charged with breach of trust in connection with an incident May 21. The complainant stated they paid the offender $9,000 for work that was not completed, according to the first report.

The most recent complainant stated they paid the offender $22,000 to install a pool. After receiving payment, they said the offender ceased all contact, according to the second report.

In addition to the false pretense charge, a forgery warrant was served on Thursday.