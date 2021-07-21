Aiken County pool business owner facing two new counts of breach of trust

Jul. 21—A Warrenville pool business owner, charged with multiple counts of breach of trust last month, is now charged with additional offenses.

Travis Stephen Taylor, owner of Taylor Custom Pools, is facing two additional criminal charges of breach of trust.

The first new charge comes after the suspect started work on a pool and did not finish the job, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated that he "purchased several items from the subject to finish the work, but the subject refused to finish the work," according to the report.

The second new charge is related to a job a victim contracted the subject to complete in July 2019.

The victim stated the project is still not complete and she "paid out several thousand dollars for either items that were not included in contract and also other issues on her property that had occurred due to the incorrect installation/construction of the pool," according to the second report.

She alleges the suspect is aware of all of the issues, but refuses to fix the issues or reimburse the victim.

When she reached out to other pool companies hoping to have the issues repaired, she said "there is currently no company that will touch the situation because it has so many issues," according to the report.