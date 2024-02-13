Aiken County Schools' chief of operations, student services named as next superintendent

Dr. Corey Murphy, Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services, speaks before the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Highland Springs Middle School in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Murphy has just been named the next superintendent.

The hunt for Aiken County's next school superintendent is over.

The school district's chief of operations and student services, Corey Murphy, will take the big chair this upcoming school year following Superintendent King Laurence's retirement, according to the school district's spokesperson Ashley Bodine.

Murphy has more than 20 years of experience in public education, including time spent as a chief of staff for a Virginia school district, a principal at two different South Carolina schools, and a teacher for a Columbia high school as well as the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

He is also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has had more than 23 years of military service. Murphy is also a longtime Gamecock with multiple degrees from the University of South Carolina including a bachelor's in biology, master's in educational leadership and supervision, educational specialist degree in educational administration, and doctorate in educational administration.

"I consider this to be the honor of my life," Murphy said. "I will build on the stalwart leadership of King Laurence to push the boundaries of public education. I will be ready from day one to take charge and continue to work to maximize every child’s potential in safe and functional educational spaces."

Murphy will begin his duties as superintendent on July 1.

