Aiken County sees two fatal crashes over the weekend, both under investigation

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported that his office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating two fatal, single-vehicle accidents that took place over the weekend.

The first involved Stephen Rouse, 41, of North Augusta who was driving a 2022 Subaru west on Sudlow Lake Road in North Augusta when he ran off the side of the road on the 600 block and hit a tree at 6:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The second involved Tanner Miller, 18, of Graniteville who was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma truck west on Schley Street in Warrenville when the truck left the road at 12:06 a.m. at Scheley and Monroe streets. The truck hit a culvert, overturned and ejected Miller who was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

Toxicology analysis is pending on both cases.

