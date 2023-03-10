Aiken County Sheriff's Deputy terminated after officer-involved shooting; violated use of force policy

Mar. 9—The deputy involved in a officer-involved shooting incident during a traffic stop has been terminated.

Christopher Williams, who began his employment with the sheriff's office in December 2021, was terminated March 8, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The termination comes after an internal review into an incident where Williams fired his weapon during a March 7 traffic stop in Warrenville, the release states.

On March 7, around 10:09 a.m., Williams stopped a black Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville, according to a media release from the sheriff's office.

According to the release, it was reported that a shot was fired by the deputy during a confrontation with Norton, striking her vehicle.

Norton was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County detention center. She has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a schedule IV substance.

It was determined that Williams violated the sheriff's office use of force policy, according to the release.

SLED is continuing to investigate the case.