Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to robbery

May 18—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to an April robbery.

Investigators arrested Frank James Davis Jr., 48, of Aiken, on Monday. Davis is charged with two counts of robbery in connection to an incident at the Dollar General, located at 110 Howlandville Road in Warrenville, according to a news release.

Investigators have also sought warrants for Davis charging him with four additional counts of robbery stemming from two separate investigations, the release said.

These charges derive from an April 17 incident at the Breaker's Convenience Store located at 3410 Trolley Line Road, and a May 9 incident at the Subway located at 3446 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the release.

Davis faces additional charges from investigations being handled by Aiken Department of Public Safety and North Augusta Department of Public Safety.