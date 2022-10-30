Aiken County Sheriff's Office assists in locating murder suspect

Oct. 29—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Road on Friday afternoon.

The suspect, a juvenile male, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said. The suspect was found in the home on Storm Branch Broad and when the deputies made entry into the home, the suspect fired at deputies.

One officer was struck and grazed on his forearm, Abdullah said. The officer is doing OK and is at home with his family.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Abdullah said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation on the Aiken County side and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is continuing with its investigation involving the suspect.