Aiken County Sheriff's Office, coroner's office investigating suspected murder/suicide

Jun. 3—The Aiken County Coroner's Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting incident.

On Thursday, June 2, at about 4:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue, according to a release from the coroner's office.

Upon entering the home, a make and female deceased in the master bedroom, according to the release.

The victims were identified as Yoni Vargas, 37, and Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, 33, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The investigation determined that Vargas shot Salguero-Landaverde before turning the gun on himself and taking his life, Ables said.

An autopsy will be performed on Salguero-Landaverde in Newberry.

There is no autopsy scheduled for Vargas.

The coroner's office and the sheriff's office are continuing the investigation.