Aiken County Sheriff's Office looking for Beech Island man in connection with Thursday shooting

Mar. 10—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a March 9 shooting in North Augusta that left two people injured.

Investigators are looking for Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 22, of Beech Island, who is alleged to have driven away from the area of Liberty Hill Road in North Augusta before officers arrived after noon Thursday.

Dunbar, a 6-foot tall Black man weighing approximately 125 pounds, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or to leave a tip via aikencountysheriff.net via the sheriff's office app.