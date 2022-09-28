Aiken County Sheriff's Office looks for man in relation to a missing Wagener woman

Sep. 28—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man connected to a Wagener woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Tony Lee Berry, 49, of Wagener, is wanted for kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener.

Anderson was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, according to a Wednesday news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The mother of four was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 23 after not hearing from her and not seeing her post on social media, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

Since the start of the investigation, it is believed Anderson was in company with Berry at the residence, the release said. Police have not heard from Anderson nor Berry since Anderson was reported missing.

The investigation led the sheriff's office to obtain an arrest warrant for Berry in relation to Anderson's disappearance, the release said.

Anderson is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 106 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police said the community's help is important in the case. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Berry or Anderson can call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or can submit an anonymous tip at Midlands CrimeStoppers at 800-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime, the release said.