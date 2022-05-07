Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeking robbery suspect

May 7—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Dollar General.

On April 28 around 7:06 p.m., a Black male walked into the store at 110 Howlandville Road in Warrenville, according to a news release.

When he got to the register, he placed two items on the counter. After the store clerk began a purchase transaction, he demanded money from the register while showing the clerk he was armed, the release read.

He later left the store through the main doors with the stolen money, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call ACSO at 803-648-6811. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.