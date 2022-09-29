Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in Security Federal bank robbery

Sep. 29—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Security Federal Bank in Langley .

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the bank, located at 2818 Augusta Road in Langley, at approximately 11:50 a.m. for an armed robbery.

The suspect, who is described as a Black male wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, black hat and red bandana over his face, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to the release.

"He ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash towards Langley Drug. It is believe(d) he got into a vehicle after he left the bank," the release said.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information call at 803-648-6811. Information can also be provided anonymously through Midland CrimeStoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.