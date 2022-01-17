Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeks suspects for unlawful conduct with minors

Jan. 16—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community in locating two suspects.

Investigators have obtained warrants for April Breanna Watkins, 36, wanted for three counts of unlawful conduct to a child and Daniel Mckenley Watkins, 39, wanted for 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call ACSO at 803-648-6811 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.