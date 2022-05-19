Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeks community's help in Warrenville shooting investigation

May 19—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in gathering information about a shooting in Warrenville.

Police said the suspect or suspects, who have not been identified or located, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that she had been shot, according to a release from the sheriff's office. A deputy patrolling in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway found the injured woman in a white Honda Accord that was stopped in the middle of the road.

She had been shot in the abdomen at least once, according to the release. Deputies gave aid until Aiken County EMS arrived and transported her to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

Investigators have determined the victim was traveling on Jefferson Davis Highway toward Augusta and the shooting occurred while she was driving, according to the release. They also stated the suspect or suspects could have been driving in the same direction.

Investigators are asking for the community's help in providing any information on this investigation, especially from any witnesses who were traveling on Jefferson Davis Highway during the incident — either traveling toward Augusta or Aiken.

"We ask that if anyone has any information that would lead to the identity and whereabouts of any suspects, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811," according to the release.

Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tips could earn a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.