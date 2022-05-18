Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeks information about burglary suspects

May 18—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects involved in a burglary at Floyd and Green Jewelers.

On May 2 around 3:03 a.m., the suspects smashed a front window and entered the building, located at 515 Silver Bluff Road, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said both men are Black, with one wearing blue jeans with holes in them, a black hoodie, black mask and gloves. The second man was wearing black pants, black shirt on top of a white hoodie, white mask and gloves.

After entering the business, both men ran out of the store toward an adjacent shopping center where it is believed they drove away in a dark-color sedan that was parked at the shopping center, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.