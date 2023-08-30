Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeks community's help to find missing Beech Island woman

Aug. 30—Police are looking for a woman who was last seen Aug. 19 in Beech Island.

Delilah Quinones, 37, of Beech Island, was last seen by her roommate near Swamp Road and Kroger Loop, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The release says Quinones is known to frequent Augusta.

Quinones was last seen wearing a red shirt and shoes. She is around 5-foot-5, weighs about 80 pounds and has brown eyes with shoulder-length hair.

Quinones is the second person to be reported missing in Aiken County this month.

On Aug. 23, the sheriff's office said the family of 59-year-old David Mitchell Kantner of Aiken reported him missing Aug. 16 after they had not heard from or seen him.

Kantner was released from the Aiken County detention center Aug. 12 around 11:30 p.m. after being held for a disorderly charge.

Kantner is a white male, around 5-foot-11, weighs about 180 pounds and has gray short hair.

Police said any information about Quinones or Kantner can contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.