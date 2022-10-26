Aiken County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Oct. 26—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone scammers posing as law enforcement asking people for money.

Police said they have received alerts about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them that they have missed jury duty or have outstanding fines that need to be paid immediately because of a pending warrant or citations, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said scammers have been making claims of being associated with the sheriff's office, and any another governmental agency, in order to solicit money from citizens in the county, the release said.

Also, if someone from a law enforcement or government agency is calling about money, victims should request all contact information and a phone number from the caller, the release said.

ACSO provided some tips to residents, which include:

* Law enforcement and government agencies do not collect fines or fees over the phone or demand immediate payment for outstanding fines/warrants.

* Be cautious of giving out personal information over the phone.

* Do not agree to any payment over the phone for a company/agency you are not familiar with.

* Police said citizens should be aware that any outstanding fines should be paid to the appropriate Clerk of Court Office directly or by mail.

Police said if anyone has information about suspects, and those who want to report a spam call or any case, should contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811, Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7621, or North Augusta Department of Public Safety at 803-279-2121.