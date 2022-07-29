Aiken County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam impersonators

Jul. 29—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about on-going financial scam calls.

These callers claim they are from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office or other governmental agencies and have been making phone calls claiming that individual citizens have missed jury duty or that they have an outstanding fine that needs to be paid immediately because of a pending warrant as a ruse to solicit money from their victims, according to a Thursday news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"Citizens need to be aware. Law enforcement officers and other government agencies do not request immediate payment or collect fines or fees over the phone," according to the release. "If any citizen does have an outstanding fine to pay, those fines need to be paid directly to the appropriate Clerk of Court Office or by mail."

Residents should not agree to any payment over the phone to any company or agency with whom they are not familiar. In fact, citizens should be cautious of giving their information over the phone in general, according to the release.

However, if anyone should get a call from one of these perpetrators claiming to be from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office or any other governmental agency, residents are being asked to request all contact information and contact numbers from the person who is calling.

Furthermore, if anyone has any information about suspects, wants to report these kinds of calls or any other case, they're encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency: Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811; Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620; North Augusta Department of Public Safety at 803-279-2121; or CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372.