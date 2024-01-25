Aiken County Superintendent retiring this summer. Who are the finalists to succeed him?

FILE - Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence speaks during a town hall for North Augusta's schools rezoning at Midland Valley High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Laurence is set to retire this summer.

After a long career in education spanning more than 30 years, Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence will retire on June 30.

Laurence was first appointed as an interim in 2019 and officially named to the position in February 2020. Before that, he served as Aiken County's director of federal programs, associate superintendent for instruction and accountability, and chief officer of administration and human resources. He also has 12 years under his belt as a teacher and assistant principal at Edgefield County Public Schools.

So who will succeed Laurence? Here are the finalists to be Aiken County's next superintendent, according to the school district's spokesperson Ashley Bodine:

Chesterfield County School District Superintendent Chan Anderson is a finalist to succeed King Laurence as Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent.

Chan Anderson

Since 2022, Chan Anderson has been superintendent of Chesterfield County, which is in northern South Carolina and consists of about 6,900 students, according to Niche. He's also served as the district's assistant superintendent and executive director of personnel, according to resume provided by Bodine. He was a principal at three different South Carolina schools and as well as a teacher and basketball coach for boys and girls teams.

Anderson's education includes a bachelor's degree of science in elementary education from Claflin University, a master's degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and doctorate as well as education specialist degrees from Wingate University.

Aiken County Public Schools Chief Instructional Officer Amy Edwards is a finalist to succeed King Laurence as the school district's next superintendent.

Amy Edwards

One of two Aiken County finalists, Amy Edwards has been the school district's chief instructional officer since 2022. Some other major positions include being a leadership coach for the South Carolina Department of Education, an independent educational consultant for AME Solutions in Andrews, South Carolina, and chief academic officer at Dorchester School District. She was also a principal at one school and a teacher at three others.

Edwards' education includes a bachelor's in elementary education from the College of Charleston, a master's in elementary school administration and supervision as well as a specialist degree in educational leadership and supervision from the Citadel, and a doctorate in educational leadership from South Carolina State University.

Aiken County Public Schools Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services Corey Murphy is a finalist to succeed King Laurence as the school district's next superintendent.

Corey Murphy

Another Aiken County finalist, Corey Murphy has been the school district's chief officer of operations and student services since 2020. He was also a chief of staff for a Virginia school district, principal at two different South Carolina schools, and a teacher for a Columbia high school as well as the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He is also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has had more than 23 years of military service.

All of Murphy's degrees were from the University of South Carolina including his bachelor's in biology, his master's in educational leadership and supervision, his educational specialist degree in educational administration, and his doctorate in educational administration.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken County schools superintendent finalists to replace King Laurence