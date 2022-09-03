Aiken county teacher arrested at school, charged with forgery

Sep. 3—A first-year teacher at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave.

Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested around noon on Friday at LBC Middle School, police said.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged Schneider with first-degree forgery, according to police with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Schneider, who is a new employee in the district, was taken into custody on charges unrelated to his role as a social studies teacher at LBC Middle School, according to an email statement from the Aiken County Public School District.

Schneider's arrest took place in front of the school's offices, the district said.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in relation to an outstanding warrant , Aiken County Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Police from Burnettown also assisted in the arrest, Abdullah said.

Schneider was arrested and was being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Friday evening.

His bond was not made available as of Friday evening.

Schneider will be extradited to Richmond County, Abdullah said.