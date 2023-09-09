Aiken County woman arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot store clerk

Sep. 9—An Aiken County woman was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly pointing a pistol at and threatening to shoot a convenience store clerk.

Aiken County Sheriff's deputies arrested Sarah Williamson, 37, of Jackson, Wednesday evening on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at another person.

A female complainant told officers Williamson called the convenience store where she worked — 110 Dragstrip Road near Jackson — about ordering food. The complainant said Williamson was "being rude" and she didn't want to argue so she hung up the phone.

The complainant said a short time later Williamson arrived and began yelling at her. She added they began arguing back and forth before she exited the store to collect herself.

The complainant said when she went to go back inside the store she saw Williamson sitting in her car. She said Williamson then began yelling at her, pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot her.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located Williamson inside the gas station.

Deputy L. Cantrell and a Jackson police officer entered, approached Williamson and asked if she was armed.

Cantrell said Williamson said she was armed with a pistol in a "belly band." Cantrell said officers then detained Williamson and removed a loaded .380 Bersa Thunder from her waist.

After speaking with complaint, Cantrell said she read Williamson her Miranda rights and that Williamson said she understood and still wanted to speak with the deputy.

Cantrell said Williamson said she and the complainant were arguing. Cantrell said Williamson added she did "pull a gun outside" because she is pregnant and didn't feel safe when the complainant went to go to back in the store.

Cantrell added the security footage shows the complainant and Williamson arguing, both parties exiting and Williamson pulling a pistol out while in her car.

Williamson was then arrested and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Pointing and presenting a firearm at another person is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine in the discretion of the court.

Williamson was not listed as an inmate of the detention center Friday morning, meaning she has been released on bond.