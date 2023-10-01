Aiken County's parks and recreation offerings include a variety of facilities and trails

Sep. 30—Smith-Hazel Park

Smith-Hazel Park in Aiken offers a variety of amenities and feature for the entire family to enjoy

The seven picnic tables in the park and a 45-foot structure that features two grills and six more tables is perfect for birthday parties and celebrations.

The park also has a well-lit basketball court and two tennis courts open to the public.

The Smith-Hazel Recreation Center includes an outdoor public pool to cool off during those hot summer days in Aiken.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset and the pools hours vary based on the time of year.

Riverview Park

Riverview Park is one of the biggest parks in Aiken County and features an activities center and athletic facilities.

The facility is over 120,000 square feet and the park spans over 149 acres.

The six regulation high school basketball courts make the activity center the perfect place to host the annual EYBL Nike Peach Jam.

The Peach Jam is a summer tournament that features some of the best high school basketball recruits from the U.S. and Canada.

The activity center also features two racquetball courts, an indoor track, a workout room and a full locker room.

Memberships are available to use the center's facilities.

Outdoors, the park has a variety of sports facilities including baseball fields, tennis courts and soccer fields. A splash pad located between the tennis courts and the baseball field is perfect for kids on a hot day.

H. Odell Weeks Activities Center/Virginia Acres Park

The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center is located in Virginia Acres Park on Whiskey Road in Aiken.

The facility has a variety of uses, including two gyms, an indoor racquetball court and a fitness room.

Virginia Acres Park includes many facilities for children including a full playground, a zipline, a rope climbing wall and a musical area with xylophones, chimes and bongos.

The park also has well-lit athletic facilities, including a soccer field, seven hard tennis courts, four pickleball courts, four outdoor racquetball courts and two basketball courts.

A 9-hole disc golf course is also part of the 46-acre park.

Gregg Park

Located in Graniteville, Gregg Park offers a wide variety of classes, and athletic facilities that are available for use with a membership.

The waterfront civic center has programs for baseball, basketball, football and pickleball. It also offers fitness classes including barre, gymnastics, karate and yoga.

Gregg Park also celebrates holidays with events for Halloween and an Easter egg hunt.

Memberships are $65 for adults between the ages of 23-64 and $25 for seniors above the age of 65. Students can get a membership for a discounted fee of $30 between the ages of 5 and 22 years old.

Greeneway

The North Augusta Greeneway is located along the Savannah River.

The trail is over 7 miles long and follows an abandoned railroad right of way. It's named after former North Augusta Mayor Thomas W. Greene.

The Greeneway has four phases. Phase I of the trail is 3.3 miles long and stretches from the Georgia Avenue Bridge to Martintown Road.

Phase II of the trail adds 1.5 miles and extends to Pisgah Road. Phase III connects the first two phases with a pedestrian bridge. The last phase, Phase IV, stretches the trail another half mile.

The trail also extends to the North Augusta Riverfront and Crystal Lake.

The trail is perfect for running, walking and biking through North Augusta and along the Savannah River.

The Greeneway is open from sunrise to sunset.