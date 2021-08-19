Aiken Department of Public Safety investigating fatal shooting in Crosland Park

Aug. 19—The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting in Crosland Park.

At 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday, public safety officers responded to the 1200 block of Aldrich Street in reference to a shots fired call, according to a release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

"While patrolling the area, officers found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound," according to the report.

The Aiken County coroner said "the body of a male was found on the driveway of a home," according to a release from Darryl M. Ables.

Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County EMS. The victim later died as a result of the shooting.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Earnest S. Croft, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and there are no known suspect descriptions or motives, police said.

The body will be autopsied in Newberry. ADPS is continuing with the investigation.

Information about this crime can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.