Aiken driver, 48, dies in Augusta after commercial truck veers off Deans Bridge Road

An Aiken driver of a commercial truck died early Friday in Augusta after a single-vehicle crash on Deans Bridge Road.

Braun Pruitt, 48, veered off the 3900 block of Deans Bridge and crashed shortly past midnight and was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m., according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy has been scheduled, Bowen added.

The crash occurred on a stretch of Deans Bridge Road between its intersections with Tobacco and Willis Foreman roads, near the Eisenhower Lakes Golf Club.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken truck driver dies in Augusta crash off Deans Bridge Road