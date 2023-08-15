Aiken elementary school gets a school resource officer; continued funding for two middle schools

Aug. 15—In order to enhance school safety, there will be additional school resource officers at three schools in Aiken.

Aiken City Council approved a $346,513 grant from South Carolina Department of Public Safety Office of Highway Safety and Justice Program to add a new school resource officer at Chukker Creek Elementary School and to continue funding for SRO positions at Minnie B. Kennedy Middle and Schofield Middle schools.

Monies from the grant will be used to fund school resource officer salaries, benefits and equipment, and was approved by city council during its Monday meeting.

An additional $172,015 for funding was awarded for Chukker Creek Elementary School as part of the city's 2023-24 budget. A portion of the grant, $174,498, was approved in the 2023-24 budget.

The amount is broken down into $93,025 for salaries, $7,500 for training, $1,200 for uniforms, $470 for specialized department supplies, $54,820 for vehicles, $9,500 for radios and $5,500 for computers.

"Aiken Department of Public Safety now has three school resources officers that are state-funded," said Lt. Jeremy Hembree with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He said Aiken High and South Aiken High School have school resources officers, but those positions are funded through the Aiken County Public School District.

"The grant that we got this year continues funding for previous middle schools and has allowed us to expand our program to the middle and elementary schools," he said.

Hembree said public safety asked for funding for school resources officers at Schofield Middle in 2019 and Kennedy Middle in 2021.

The school district has school resource officer in every middle and high school, with Chukker Creek becoming the first elementary school to have one.

Hembree said the department will pay the officers a salary and submit paperwork to the state for a reimbursement. He said the state pays 100 percent for the salaries for a year, as well as the vehicles, equipment, body armor and other items needed to do the job.

"It's a cost saving for local agencies because we are able to add an officer to the program, but it is not to the city," Hembree said.

Hembree said grants are awarded on a yearly basis, so the department will have to keep applying in order to expand the school resource officer program to a school that doesn't have one.

He said the department starts reapplying for funding in the first quarter of each year and is notified in June of the same year whether they will get funding .

School resource officers

Hembree said there is an initiative from Gov. Henry McMaster in having a full-time school resource officer in every school in the state. Hembree said there is money through the general assembly to fund SRO programs for schools that don't currently have one.

"We are taking advantage of that," he said.

In 2018, McMaster began working with the General Assembly to invest in school resource officers in every school in the state.

Since making the investment, 406 full-time and part-time school resource officers were placed in the schools by the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

The General Assembly approved a total of $27.3 million in additional funds for SROs in 2023-24 budget, with funding going to recruit, hire and equip 188 new SROs and annualize the costs of 19 SROs previously approved by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Currently there are 1,170 SROs in the state.

The program is housed at DPS which allows the program to streamline administration of state funds to hire SROs for school districts that would lack the resources to hire their own.

Hembree said the school resource officer positions come from public safety officers at ADPS and the training is similar to regular law enforcement training. He said school resource officers have advanced training in emergency management and specifically related to school functions such as active shooter, juvenile law and procedure, and crisis law.

He said school resource officers are armed law enforcement officers.

"The more schools that we can cover with our SRO program, it's a safety aspect, but again it also allows us to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community that we serve," Hembree said.

Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs said a lot of issues with school children start at home and parents have to remind their children they are in school to learn, while teachers are there to teach

"We have to put that out there that Aiken Public Safety is not the end all be all to discipline in our schools," said Aiken City District 5 Councilwoman Andrea Gregory.

Gregory said she wants the Aiken County Public School District to help, support and fund more school resource officers to keep our kids safe and under control.

"We need to do more on the school level to support teachers and our administrators and with that comes responsibility," she said.