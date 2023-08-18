Aiken GOP mayoral primary runoff: Osbon, Milner address Northside issues

Aug. 18—Aiken's Northside took centerstage in the Aiken Republican mayoral primary runoff Thursday evening.

Incumbent Rick Osbon and restaurateur Teddy Milner answered six questions about the area during a forum hosted by the Schofield Community Association at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.

The candidates were given two minutes for introductions and two minutes to answer each of the questions. The questions were provided to the candidates ahead of the forum and Milner read prepared responses.

The first question for the candidates asked them about upgrades and improvements to the recreation center's facilities, specifically the recreation center's basketball floor.

Osbon said the recreation center's men's bathroom isn't ADA-complaint which is a major concern. He said a grant for funding has been obtained to improve the pickleball and tennis courts and the work was scheduled. Osbon said the council had already voted to provide funding to make improvements at the facility.

Milner said the current round of county-wide capital project sales tax funding included $9 million for the city's parks and recreation department. She said this includes Smith-Hazel and the recently completed pool renovations.

Milner added more needs to be done including addressing the basketball floor and the outdoor basketball and tennis courts (The courts are cracked and weeds are abundant.) She said she didn't know why these issues have not been addressed but she would find out once she becomes mayor.

The second question asked the candidates about promoting revitalization, redevelopment and historic preservation in the Schofield area of the city. A later question asked the candidates about promoting the Opportunity Zone on the city's Northside.

Milner said she believed the city's economic development director, Tim O'Briant, should promote that area as part of a federal opportunity zone.

She added, to date, only one store, Marathon Kickz, has opened because of the program and she didn't even know if that store was open anymore. Milner also said the city's website featuring this opportunity zone hadn't been updated since 2020.

Osbon said historic preservation wasn't just buildings, it was also people. He said the people who live in the community should be taken care of and gentrification limited, and added he would support the establishment of a conservation district for the Schofield area.

He added the city has several incentive programs for the development on the Northside and it's not just limited to the Opportunity Zones.

The third question asked the candidates about preserving the parkways on the Northside.

Osbon said the city's parkways are a unique place to grow the city. He said he had worked to improve the downtown parkways and called for expanding that effort to the Northside parkways with upcoming capital project sales tax funding. He also called for more lighting, walkways and historic markers in the parkways.

Milner said she would never sign onto a plan to give a parkway to a developer. She added she would commit the same energy and resources to preserving the Northside's parkways as the city does on the downtown parkways.

The fourth question asked the candidates about the Demo 200 program and what they would do to preserve the historic homes in the Schofield area.

Milner said she was glad the city had paused the Demo 200 program. She added she was concerned the program as currently constructed was a way for investors to get a heavily discounted demolition and reduce their tax burden on the property where the home was demolished.

She said she wanted to create a citizen's advisory committee to look at whether demolition or restoration is appropriate for a particular home. Milner also said she wanted to investigate expanding the downtown and historic overlays to include the Schofield area.

Milner called for the city work to attract historic preservation developers to the area.

Osbon said preserving the fabric of the community was important. He said the Demo 200 program has a purpose to keep a property from becoming a burden for property owners. He added the program needed higher standards but there were homes that were dangerous for the community.

The fifth question asked the candidates for their plans for the $5 million in plutonium settlement funding allocated to the city's Northside.

Osbon said the city still has $8 million in settlement funding not earmarked. He said he wanted to work with nonprofits and the private sector to construct a youth center. He said the center would give young people something to do rather than get in trouble.

He said he wanted to talk to the youth and see what they wanted at the center. He said a boxing program could be included. He added he hoped the whole community could get behind the idea.

Milner said the money could be invested in recreation facilities at Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park but added the community should advise on the best ways to use the funding.

And the sixth question asked the candidates for their plans to increase development on the city's Northside.

Osbon said the council had a deliberate plan to extend utilities to make development easier. He said growth was already happening on the Northside including over 1,000 new homes. Osbon said these new homes would result in the development of additional retail options in that area.

He added Aiken had grown in an unusual way. Osbon said most cities grow toward the interstate bringing people to it but Aiken grew away from the interstate due to the Savannah River Site.

Milner called for the development of a comprehensive plan. She added businesses won't come to the Northside because the city keeps "rolling out the welcome mat" on the Southside.

The forum also featured five other questions for the candidates on transparency, crime and public safety, low-income housing and homelessness, historic preservation in general and term limits.

A question and answer session followed the forum.

During the session, B.B. McGhee, a Project Pascalis lawsuit plaintiff, asked Osbon for his definition of "woke" and presented him with his own campaign flyer saying he was for "common sense, not woke."

Osbon said he had never seen the flyer and that the flyer was fake. He said "woke" is not in his vocabulary. After the forum, he told the Aiken Standard that his campaign had, indeed, sent out the flyer.

Voting in the runoff, open to all city residents regardless of political party, will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continue through 7 p.m.

Results will be available later Tuesday night on aikenstandard.com and in Thursday's print edition.