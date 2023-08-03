Aiken High School fight leads to injuries, arrests, lockdown

Aug. 3—On just the eighth day of classes, police descended on Aiken High School in the wake of a large fight that left several injured — including one who was hospitalized — and led to six arrests.

A resource officer notified the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 12:35 p.m. Thursday about a fight, Capt. Marty Sawyer told the Aiken Standard.

Police recovered a knife but did not believe it was used in the fight, according to a media release from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Public Safety said in a media release that six juveniles were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor affray.

"There are no weapons and no guns involved in this. There has not been a shooting," Swayer said, responding to rumors to the contrary.

One student was taken to a local hospital with a possible arm fracture, while other students sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety media release.

The school is no longer on lockdown.

"Situations of this nature threaten the sense of safety and security that students and staff deserve to have on our campus, and we know that is necessary for teachers to teach and students to learn," read a post on the high school's website.

It said the school was investigating the matter and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

The post also cautioned that people might experience delays in the coming days as the school will have a heightened police presence and said counselors will be available for students.

One parent, Clara Walker, left work during the police response to pick up her daughter, who is a senior at the school.

"I am very worried because my daughter suffers from depression," Walker said. "She was very nervous when I called her."

Walker said she asked if her daughter was OK. Her daughter's response: "No."

Catherine Herring, who was waiting to pick up her grandchild, said she didn't expect something like this to happen since school started last week.

"It's very scary," Herring said.