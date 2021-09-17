Aiken High School student charged with assaulting principal

Sep. 17—A 16-year-old female has been charged with assaulting Aiken High School's principal during an altercation with another student.

The female juvenile was charged with assault and battery in the third degree, according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

At around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aiken Public Safety responded to the high school in reference to a fight that had just occurred.

The principal told police two juveniles were in a fight and when he intervened, "the juvenile offender struck (the principal) multiple times in his left bicep as he was trying to get her off of the juvenile victim," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The juvenile victim stated she and the juvenile offender "had been arguing back and forth on social media" and the altercation was over social media posts, according to the report.

Police said they observed injuries to the juvenile victim's face but no injuries to the juvenile offender.

The juvenile victim declined any prosecution. The principal told officers he wished to press charges on the juvenile offender, according to the report.

The juvenile was "booked on the charges and then released," said Hayes.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.