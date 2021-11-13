Aiken High student charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, school board chairman reacts

Nov. 13—The Aiken County School Board chairman said the board will "not tolerate" violence after the discovery of a firearm on Aiken High School grounds on Monday.

The juvenile suspect is charged with failure to comply, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a handgun by an underage person.

The incident

Just before noon on Monday, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to Aiken High School on Rutland Drive in reference to a fight in progress.

Officers observed "multiple juveniles fighting near the cafeteria," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When trying to break up the fight, officers said the suspect "would pull away in attempt to get to other juveniles involved," according to the report.

After placing the juvenile under arrest, police located a firearm in the juvenile's book bag, according to the report.

Current safety precautions

After multiple school administrators were assaulted in the past few months, safety has been a topic of discussion at Aiken County school board meetings.

"We're very concerned about violence in the schools," said Dr. John Bradley, who represents District 8 and is the school board chairman. "We've had a rash of instances in which they're been fights, and so forth, and even attacks on teachers. The board is not going to tolerate it, we will uphold expulsion recommendations."

However, Bradley said the board "has not discussed the specific instance" that took place Monday and when asked about current safety precautions and metal detectors, Bradley said the topic hasn't been brought up "in the last few years."

Stephanie Behrendt, communications coordinator for the Aiken County Public School District, confirmed there aren't any metal detectors at the school.

"We haven't talked about it lately," Bradley said. "Those discussions have occurred in the past, the problem is that there's so many entrances and exits, that it's difficult to cover them all."

Story continues

He stressed that decisions like adding metal detectors take time.

"It takes time, but that doesn't mean that we aren't interested," Bradley said. "It's on our radar — we really need to get it on the agenda. I think this is probably something that would have unanimous interest ... I don't know anybody on the school board that's passive about this kind of thing."

Bradley was shocked to find out that police tied the Aiken High student to gang-related activities.

"If the public sector says [there is] gang-related activity, that really concerns me," he said. "Because we know that there's been a lot of shootings because of gang activity."

The incident was marked as "gang-related" on the incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

"Normally what that means is that the individual involved has been tied to gang-related activities," said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with public safety. "There's some sort of information or intelligence that we gather that ties that individual to being involved with a gang or involved in gang-related activities, it doesn't necessarily mean that that specific incident was involving a gang-related activity."

The student was charged and incarcerated at SCDJJ, which is the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

"If it's a very violent offense and they feel that the juveniles are a threat to themselves or others, then they may be transported up to Columbia to the DJJ," Hayes said.