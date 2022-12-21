Aiken jewelry store burglarized; diamonds, gold and other items stolen

Dec. 20—After diamonds, gold and jewelry were stolen in a burglary last week, the owners of Porky Bradberry's Jewelry are still trying to come to terms with the incident.

"I was distraught and shook up," owner James Whittle said. "My blood pressure rose."

The jewelry store, located in Mitchell Shopping Center, was burglarized during the early hours of Dec. 16.

Police responded after a glass break alarm , according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The store was cleared and no one was found inside, the report said.

Before leaving the store Dec. 15, Whittle said he closed as usual by placing all the big diamonds in the vault.

Having video cameras around the business, he received an alert via phone. Whittle said he watched the burglary unfold and received a call from the police after the incident took place.

"It was just an out-of-body experience and we felt violated to the point where someone entered your property and stole it from you," Whittle said. "It was just rage."

Whittle said he saw a man bang on the door of the business about 40 times before he broke the locks on the door.

Whittle said the suspect then took the store's silver jewelry.

Whittle said the suspect stole the spare diamonds, which are worth $100,000, about $40,000 worth of Rolex watches and $30,000 of scrap gold.

Whittle said while the suspect was trying to break glass inside , the alarm went off and he left the store.

"We have lots of video of him, but he was covering his face," he said.

Whittle said when he and his wife arrived at the store, they decided to get the store ready for business despite the damage.

"The very next day we opened up just as always," he said.

Whittle said the locks on the store have been replaced, more cameras have been installed and its security system ugraded.

"We are much more prepared," he said.

Whittle said it will be hard to replace some of the stolen items, but support from the community has kept their spirits up.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, and weighs between 150 to 180 pounds with an athletic build. The suspect was also wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, white Converse high-tops with a red stripe and black mask and gloves.

"I want him caught sooner or later, no matter what," Whittle said.