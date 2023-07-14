Aiken jury finds Dahkir Anderson guilty of murdering Jhaz Allison

Jul. 14—Dahkir Anderson will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Jhaz "Silk" Allison.

After a four-day trial in Aiken, a jury found Anderson guilty of murder and kidnapping. Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope sentenced him to life in prison.

"You (Anderson) deserved to be locked away from society forever," Lolitha Allison said.

The jury couldn't come to a decision to find Anderson guilty on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime or possession of fentanyl.

Anderson was one of four people charged in the case. Austin Martin, Sharla Hamilton and Leon Curry were named as co-defendants. Deputy Solicitor Ashley Hammack, who prosecuted the case for the 2nd Circuit Solicitor's Office, said the other three will have their day in court in the future.

On June 24, 2021, Allison was reported kidnapped by his mother Tonya Allison.

Allison's decomposed body was later found in a grave on the 500 block of Harbor Drive.

Anderson, Martin and Hamilton were arrested by police at the End Markets near Shiloh Heights and several guns such as two Glocks, drugs, a bookbag full of drugs and clothes with blood.

Hammock said told the court that the mother received a phone call from Anderson and asked her about his dog. When Tonya Allison came home she couldn't find her son, but he was found tied up inside a white Tahoe while being held at gunpoint.

"Allison was tied to his hands and was saying mom, mom," Hammack said.

Anderson then drove away in the Tahoe still thinking the dog was stolen, but a man gave him this dog back. Anderson then drove the victim to his grandmother's house in the 500 block of Harbor Drive, Hammock said.

Hamilton left the scene and left Allison with Anderson, Martin and Curry, and when she came back, she saw what Anderson, Curry and Martin had done to the victim.

Hamilton said the suspects bit the victim several times, knocked out his teeth, kicked him and set him on fire three times, Hammock said.

His body was then tied to a truck and covered with a tarp, before leaving to go a Waffle House, Hammack said.

An autopsy said the cause of Allison's death was due to blunt force trauma to the head and prosecutors said it was likely that Allison was hit in the head several times with a shovel. It was also determined that Allison had several teeth missing and damage to his head.

The suspects destroyed Allison's body, burning his body and buried him in a grave, the paper reported.

Prosecutor: He did it with malice

Hammack said Anderson was the only defendant in the case to be angry about something because he believed Allison stole his dog.

In an audio interview with police, Anderson admitted that he punched Anderson in the face and that he had a reason to kill Allison because he paid $3,000 for a dog that Allison allegedly stole.

"I was mad and I was heated," Hammack said, quoting Anderson.

Witness testimony from SLED and DNA investigators said blood found on Anderson and Martin belonged to Allison.

Hammack said Anderson bragged about killing Allison and told his grandmother what happened, as well as had a video of the incident.

During Hammack's closing arguments, she said Anderson as well as his co-defendants are responsible for the death of Allison.

"The hand of one is the hand of another," Hammack said.

Before Pope handed down a sentence, several members of Anderson's family spoke on his behalf seeking leniency. They said he was a good kid who was trying to look out for his family.

"He's not a monster," said Janet Jeffery, Anderson's grandmother. "Doc wasn't a bad person."

Lolitha Allison, the victim's aunt, said the family had to hear a lot about him, but they know Jhaz Allison was a good person and was special in their lives, and had a loving family and children.

"Only an animal would do what they did to my nephew," she said.

She said the family has been waiting for two years to get justice and the family is broken. She said Anderson should be locked away for the rest of his life.

The victim's mother said Anderson took away moments they will never get to share like birthdays and celebrations.

"I will never forgive you," Tonya Allison said in a letter to the court. "You took so much from the family."

Once the verdict was read, Anderson was taken into custody by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, where he'll stay until he starts his sentence with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

"I am sorry for everything that happened," Anderson said. "If I could go back in time I would."