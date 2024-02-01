Aiken leaders to set goals for 2024

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is getting an update on several projects in Aiken.

Last year, the Aiken City Council discussed the city’s direction during a conference called New Horizons. They prioritized improving Richland Avenue, adding parking, getting rid of property, and moving the Powderhouse Connector project forward. “It’s been a productive year in that regard. First, we’ve made a lot of progress on the downtown core.” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

They want to revamp Richland Avenue and the Hotel Aiken by working with a real estate and marketing firm. “When we had a non-mandatory walkthrough of the property in mid-January, I think we had about seven firms. So, it’ll be interesting to see ultimately how many submit a proposal.”

The Newberry Street site is set for the new SRNL off-site multi-use building. The currently vacant lot is in the 100 Northwest block of Newberry between the western side of Newberry, between Barnwell and Richland Avenue. The project could follow how the Amentum Building was constructed and leased.

“The goal is that ultimately some of the revenue derived from a tenant will be in the form of tax revenue for the school district and the county and city governments,” Bedenbaugh added.

The city has been given the green light to sell the old municipal building on Park Avenue to Aiken County. The County is planning to turn it into the new spot for the solicitor and staff. The long-awaited Powderhouse Connector is nearing reality. It’s going to connect Whiskey and Powderhouse Roads on Aiken’s Southside. “We finalized funding from the infrastructure bank. We have secured all the rights of way needed, and we are now just awaiting the DOT approval, and then the work can be bid out,” he shared.

Aiken is actively addressing multiple projects, including the revitalization of Hopelands Gardens and repairs to the Fairfield Street Bridge. The bridge closed in early 2016, shortly after failing inspection. “We just implemented an agreement with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, so that work can begin later in 2024,” Bedenbaugh said.

City leaders will set the goals for this year at its next meeting on February 12.

