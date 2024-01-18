Aiken man, 22, killed in crash on Crystal Springs Road

The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a crash Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Aiken man.

Stephone Reed, 22, of Aiken, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Crystal Springs Road near Duncan Road, according to the release.

Reed was driving his 2014 Ford Mustang south on Crystal Springs Road when he crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and crashed into a tree, according to the release.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation, according to the release. A toxicology analysis is pending.

