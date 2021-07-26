Aiken man accused in armed robbery now charged with threatening life of jail officer

Jul. 26—An Aiken man, currently incarcerated for armed robbery, is accused of threatening the life of an Aiken County detention center officer and their family.

Clarence Duane Abney, 28, is charged with threatening the life of a public employee.

On Friday, the suspect "made a threat toward (the victim) along with his family," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the suspect told the victim "that he would make a phone call and have his people 'take care of them,'" according to the report.

Abney was arrested in April 2020 in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General on Redd's Branch Road.

He is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and receiving stolen goods, according to jail records.