Aiken man accused of being a peeping Tom

Jun. 14—An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with being a peeping Tom.

Christopher Carson Crow, 40, of Aiken, was arrested Sunday by Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and charged with one count of first-offense voyeurism.

Voyeurism can be either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on whether it is a person's first offense or not. If it is a first offense, a person convicted faces up to three years in prison, a $500 fine or both. If it is a second or subsequent offense, a person convicted faces up to five years in prison, a fine between $500 and $5,000 or both.

Crow is accused of attempting to take a cellphone picture or video of an underage female using the bathroom at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on June 10.

His bond has been set at $5,000, but he remains in the Aiken County detention center as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.