Aiken man accused of firing empty gun at his daughter twice

Jun. 21—An Aiken man has been accused of pointing and firing an empty gun at his daughter twice.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers arrested Robert L. Woolman, 56, Monday and charged him with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and second-degree assault and battery.

Pointing and presenting a firearm is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court.

Second-degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Sgt. M.K. Barnwell reported Woolman's daughter said she had called her father regarding a missing debit card. Barnwell said the daughter said Woolman was frantic and irate with her.

The daughter told Barnwell she and her husband went to her father's Beaufort Street residence and Woolman started to argue with her, began banging on furniture, grabbed his gun and pushed her down the stairs. She told Barnwell that Woolman pulled the trigger twice and told her she was lucky there were no bullets in the gun.

Woolman was arrested leaving his residence.

Woolman's bond information was unavailable Wednesday morning.