Aiken man accused of trying to hide assets from women who've sued over alleged voyeurism

Jul. 7—An Aiken man has been accused to trying to hide his assets to avoid losing them to three women who have sued him.

Attorneys Wesley Few, Deborah Barbier and Ryan Beasley filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Greenville woman against Rhett Riviere and Cam-Ash Holdings LLC on Thursday, June 30, in the Aiken County Court of Common Pleas.

The suit accuses Riviere of transferring a property on Grace Avenue, known as the Seahorse Cottage, to a company controlled by himself or his family to avoid losing the home to the Greenville woman and two other women who sued him over alleged acts of voyeurism. The Greenville woman asks the court to transfer the property back to Riviere and to issue a writ of attachment to secure the payment of a future judgment.

Few said the lawsuit spoke for itself and declined further comment.

Riviere's attorney, John Harte, said the suit was without merit and that Few, Barbier and Beasley were basing the suit on a series of incorrect and inaccurate assumptions.

"The attorneys on the other side should know that what they're saying in that complaint is totally false, and we'll take care of that at the appropriate time in the courtroom," Harte said Tuesday afternoon. "The allegations in that complaint are just completely ridiculous."

Riviere, a member of a prominent Aiken Winter Colony family, has been sued three times after he allegedly used hidden recording equipment to obtain video of women in the bedrooms of two properties he rented out on Airbnb.

Airbnb prohibits the use of recording equipment by property owners in bedrooms and bathrooms of homes rented out on the site.

On Aug. 20, 2020, a woman sued Riviere after allegedly being videoed while staying in the Grace Avenue home between July 21-22, 2019.

That suit was dismissed with prejudice — it can't be filed again — on June 16, 2021.

The lawsuit filed last week alleges that Riviere paid a "not insubstantial sum of money" to resolve the suit.

On Feb. 16, 2021, Riviere was sued by another woman who alleged that she had been recorded when she stayed at a property Riviere owned on Third Avenue from May 17-18, 2019.

That suit, too, was dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 11, 2021.

The suit filed last week alleges that Riviere paid a "not insubstantial sum of money" to resolve the suit.

The Greenville woman stayed with the second woman in the Third Avenue property from May 17-18, 2019. She was also allegedly recorded and filed suit against Riviere in the Aiken County Court of Common Pleas.

As of Friday afternoon, that suit is still pending.

Riviere was arrested June 2, 2021, by officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and charged with one count of voyeurism.

The case is being prosecuted by the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks' office and is currently still pending.

South Carolina court records indicate the case is on a 180-day track.

Riviere also filed suit in 2019 against an ex-girlfriend who he said spent and took his money without his permission, stole his purebred dog and sold one of his horses without his permission.

That case was settled after mediation.

The settlement agreement says that Riviere will pay his ex-girlfriend $45,000 (in two payments of $22,500) to move out of and for her interest in a home they purchased on Old Wagener Road. It adds that the girlfriend returned the dog to Riviere.

The case was apparently settled confidentially until the Greenville woman's lawyers filed to intervene and unseal the case records.