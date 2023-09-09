Aiken man allegedly pointed a gun at another person, took Jeep with his girlfriend

Sep. 9—An Aiken man and his girlfriend were arrested Thursday after the man allegedly pointed a gun at another woman and the couple allegedly took a Jeep without the owner's permission.

Aiken County Sheriff's deputies arrested Christopher Bowers and Madeline Bartley early Thursday morning on Mary Rawls Road east of Wagener.

A female complainant told Deputy E. Thomas that Bowers pointed a "shiny, small handgun" at her. A second female complainant said she wanted to press charges against Bowers and Bartley for taking a white Jeep without her permission.

Thomas said when deputies arrived they located the Jeep but the Jeep "took off" and went down the next driveway a few feet before stopping.

Deputies located a .380 pistol approximately eight feet from the Jeep.

Thomas added Bowers "didn't have much to say" other than he had permission to be in the vehicle but he didn't leave public property. Thomas added Bowers denied any knowledge of the gun.

Deputies then arrested Bowers and Bartley and transported them to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Bowers, 36, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at another person and grand larceny of an item valued between $2,000-$10,000. He was also wanted on a family court warrant.

Pointing and presenting a firearm at another person is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine in the discretion of the court. Grand larceny of item valued between $2,000-$10,000 is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bartley, 29, has been charged with grand larceny of an item valued between $2,000-$10,000.

An Aiken County magistrate set bonds for Bowers and Bartley at $5,000, Both remain in the Aiken County Detention Center as of 12:15 p.m. Friday.