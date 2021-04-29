Aiken man arrested, charged with indecent exposure
Apr. 29—An Aiken man has been arrested for indecent exposure.
George Croswell, 83, was arrested Wednesday in relation to an incident that occurred inside the Aiken city limits on the morning of March 12. He was charged with obscene/exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner, according to the report.
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were called by a man who said he was walking when he noticed the suspect standing by his front porch without any clothing on and exposing himself, according to the incident report. The man said that after the suspect did this, he got in his truck and left the scene, the report stated.
Officers were unable to make contact with Croswell and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the report.
Croswell has a history of charges related to indecent exposure dating back to 2012, according to jail records.